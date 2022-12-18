2-year-old child overdoses on father's fentanyl supply in Merced, police say

Police said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

MERCED, Calif. — A father was placed under arrest after his child overdosed on his fentanyl supply, Merced police said.

Officers with the Merced Police Department responded to a hospital Sunday after getting a report of a two-year-old testing positive for fentanyl. Police said the child was taken to the emergency room by his parents after he had life-threatening symptoms that were "consistent with fentanyl exposure."

Authorities said the child's condition was able to improve in the morning hours with treatment and that the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Marvin Thomas, the father, allegedly brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and child was exposed to it. The substance was taken after police served a search warrant at a home near the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive, authorities said.

Police said the parents cooperated with investigators, and that Child Protective Services was involved in the investigation.

Thomas was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

