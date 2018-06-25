FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A child was among four victims in a home invasion in Fort Bend County overnight.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to an urgent care center on FM 1464 in Richmond where the victims were taken after the home invasion.

Deputies said three masked men broke into the home where there was two adults and two children.

The suspects used the children to provoke the family into giving them items from the home, deputies said. This included taking a 7-year-old child and reportedly putting the child into hot water during the attack

An adult male, who appeared to be bloody, was also appeared to be injured during the home invasion.

Two people were taken from the urgent care center to the hospital.

The sheriff said the suspects held the family for about an hour as they ransacked the home, taking jewelry and money. He assed that there may be surveillance video of the suspects from the neighborhood.

The sheriff is expected to release more information later in the morning Monday.

