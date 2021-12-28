40-year-old Nevada man accused of child sex abuse

Morgan McDowell, formerly of Oroville, was accused of several felonies, including sexual penetration with a victim under 14.

OROVILLE, Calif. — A man from Nevada is facing multiple child sex abuse allegations from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

A criminal complaint was filed by the Butte County District Attorney's Office after sheriff's detectives were contacted by a victim reporting continuous sexual abuse in December 2020. The suspect was identified as Morgan McDowell, 40, of Fernley, Nevada. He previously lived in Oroville.

Evidence was obtained and reviewed during the investigation, leading detectives to believe McDowell sexually abused the victim for several years.

According to the sheriff's office, a criminal complaint was made against McDowell and charged him with the following felonies: two counts of sexual penetration with a victim under the age of 14, one count of sexual penetration with a victim under the age of 16, five counts of sexual penetration with a victim under the age of 18, and two counts of oral copulation with a victim under the age of 18.

McDowell was arrested on Dec.15 by U.S. Marshals in Nevada after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a news release.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation can contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.