Crime

4-year-old accidentally shot in stomach expected to recover, father in jail, Plumas deputies say

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the father is custody at the Plumas County Correctional Facility.

QUINCY, Calif. — The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said a child who was accidentally shot in the stomach is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies said the 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally being shot in a home on Saturday afternoon. While the boy's release date from the hospital isn't known at this time, deputies said the child was in fair and stable condition.

Jason Gilliam, of Quincy, was arrested on felony charges of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm. The sheriff's office identified Gilliam as the father of the boy. He's being held with a $50,000 bail.

Credit: Plumas County Sheriff's Office
Jason Gilliam is being held with a $50,000 bail.

