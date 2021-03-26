CHP: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old Sonora girl

Molly Burgess was killed by a hit-and-run driver on February 28 in Sonora, California Highway Patrol said.

SONORA, Calif. — The Sonora area California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it has made an arrest in connection with a late February hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Molly Burgess of Sonora.

Lisa Dianne Hunt, 67, or Columbia, Calif. was arrested on Thursday, March 25 in connection with the deadly crash.

On February 28 at roughly 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a 17-year-old girl, later identified as Burgess, with major injuries at State Route 49 near O'Hara Drive. CHP said Burgess had been found in a ditch on the side of the road. She died while being treated for her injuries, authorities said.

Hunt was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, destroying or concealing evidence, and providing false information to an officer.

CHP said in a press release that multiple phone calls from the public helped officers make the arrest. There are no other details available at this time.