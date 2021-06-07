Suspect on the run after shooting at a CHP officer in Lodi

CHP said the officer was not injured, but a patrol car was hit by gunfire.

LODI, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol [CHP] is looking for answers after someone shot at a CHP officer in Lodi Sunday night.

Officer Ruben Jones, CHP-Stockton spokesperson, said someone was shooting at the officer and ended up hitting a CHP patrol car. He said the officer was just in the area and wasn't responding to any specific incident when the shooting happened.

Few details are currently available, but Jones said the officer in the incident was not injured. Police said that they're still looking for the suspect.

No information was available on the number of shots fired or on a suspect description.

Police are still investigating the scene near Highway 99 by Houston Lane and Pine Street in Lodi.

"At this point, we feel like we've got the party contained, but it's so early on we just don't know. We're doing our best to try to keep the area safe," Jones said.