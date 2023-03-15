CHP: Suspected DUI driver caused wrong-way crash on I-80, tried to carjack others

CHP says the driver tried to run away but was caught on I-80 near Castle Peak

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is now in custody after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 80, caused a crash, ran from law enforcement and tried to carjack passing drivers.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and the call initially came in as a reckless driver near the Donner rest area.

The Chico Communications Center reported multiple calls about a gold Lexus going west in the eastbound lanes of the freeway as officers were on their way.

CHP says the driver hit a tractor-trailer head-on and then tried to run away from the scene. Witnesses said the driver was jumping on passing vehicles and trying to carjack other drivers.

He was ultimately arrested near Castle Peak and taken to the Nevada County jail on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and felony hit and run.

Anyone with information can call 530-563-9200.

