CHP investigating shooting on I-80 in Sacramento

Two cars were shot at and a woman was shot twice in her upper torso, CHP investigators told ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured late Monday night on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

According to CHP, the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on westbound I-80 at Madison Avenue. Two cars were shot at and a woman was shot twice in her upper torso, CHP investigators told ABC10. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.

The shooting investigation impacted traffic in several locations overnight. Delays started at I-80 westbound near the Watt Avenue transition ramp to Business 80.

The Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue on-ramps were also closed. All impacts appeared to be cleared by Tuesday morning.

CHP says they’re still investigating the shooting. No one has been arrested and no other information has been released.

