Crime

Report: CHP justified in killing homeless man armed with gun

On Friday, the Orange County district attorney’s office released the results of its investigation into the October 2020 shooting of 71-year-old Armando Sabat.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer who shot and killed a homeless man who fired a gun at him was justified in using lethal force. 

 Authorities say Sabat fired an antique-style gun at a CHP officer who looked into his makeshift tent, located near a Los Alamitos freeway. 

The officer was hit in the face and fired back. 

Authorities say the officer thought he'd been struck by a bullet but it turned out to be mud and possibly grease from the gun.

