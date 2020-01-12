50 dead, 868 busted for DUI in California during Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP says

The number of deaths is up by eight from 2019.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the span of 102 hours, at least 50 people died in crashes throughout California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The numbers came after CHP wrapped up their 102-hour maximum enforcement period for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers also arrested 868 people for DUI.

Deaths on the roadway were above 2019's total, which saw 42 people killed on California roadways. 2019's DUI arrests totaled 867.

With Thanksgiving being a time where people get together, CHP generally sees more people on the road. Even though travel was expected to be lower for the holiday due to the coronavirus, CHP still saw high numbers of accidents and DUIs.

CHP provided rolling updates on the enforcement period through Twitter. Their Nov. 29 update showed that 22 people had died on the roadway since the start of the enforcement period, but by Nov. 30, that number rose to 50.

Nov. 30 update

At least 50 people died in crashes throughout CA during the Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period. In addition, CHP officers made 868 arrests for DUI during the 102-hour holiday traffic safety effort, which began @ 6:01 p.m. on Wed. 11/25 and ended @ 11:59 p.m. on Sun. 11/29. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 30, 2020

Nov. 29 update

As the holiday weekend comes to a close, keep safety in mind if you’re on the road. Since Wednesday evening, 22 people have been killed in CHP’s jurisdiction - nearly half were not wearing seat belts. The CHP has made 763 arrests for DUI in that time. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 29, 2020

Nov. 28 update

The CHP’s Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period continues through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Stay safe as you travel this weekend. Tragically, 17 people have died in crashes since Wednesday night, and the CHP has made 521 arrests for DUI. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 28, 2020

Nov. 27 update

The CHP has made 315 DUI arrests during its Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period. 12 people have died in crashes in CHP’s jurisdiction. Both numbers are above those of last year at this time. Please drive safely and buckle up. 4 people who died were not wearing seat belts. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 27, 2020

Nov. 26 update

Please take safety along if you are traveling this Thanksgiving. Since the CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, 8 people have been killed on roads in CHP’s jurisdiction, and officers have made 140 arrests for DUI. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 26, 2020