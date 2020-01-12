50 dead, 868 busted for DUI in California during Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP says

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the span of 102 hours, at least 50 people died in crashes throughout California, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The numbers came after CHP wrapped up their 102-hour maximum enforcement period for the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers also arrested 868 people for DUI.
Deaths on the roadway were above 2019's total, which saw 42 people killed on California roadways. 2019's DUI arrests totaled 867.
With Thanksgiving being a time where people get together, CHP generally sees more people on the road. Even though travel was expected to be lower for the holiday due to the coronavirus, CHP still saw high numbers of accidents and DUIs.
CHP provided rolling updates on the enforcement period through Twitter. Their Nov. 29 update showed that 22 people had died on the roadway since the start of the enforcement period, but by Nov. 30, that number rose to 50.
Nov. 30 update
Nov. 29 update
Nov. 28 update
Nov. 27 update
Nov. 26 update
WATCH ALSO: