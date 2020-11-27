8 killed on the road, 140 busted for DUI since start of CHP's max enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol is urging to be safe if they're traveling on Thanksgiving.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In less than 24 hours since their maximum enforcement period started, the California Highway Patrol says at least eight people have died on the road.

Officials said those eight deaths happened within the CHP jurisdiction. Additionally, officers have made 140 arrests for people driving under the influence

During the 2019 Thanksgiving enforcement period, 42 people died on California roadways, 27 of which were in CHP jurisdiction. The CHP also made 867 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The enforcement period for 2020 continues through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29. Officials said officers will be actively looking for unsafe drivers and helping any drivers in need.

“This year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges, but safety is still our priority,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prior news release. “If you choose to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, our goal is to help motorists arrive at their destination without incident.”

