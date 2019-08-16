YUBA CITY, Calif. — Update:

Authorities say they have found 6-year-old Violet Darmond safe, Thursday night.

The endangered missing alert was deactivated a little more than an hour after Violet was reported to have been abducted by her biological mother, 30-year-old Chancey Darmond.

According to CHP, Chancey has been arrested. They did not say where or how they located the two.

Original:

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are trying to locate a little girl who they say was abducted by her own mother in Yuba City, Thursday afternoon.

According to CHP, 6-year-old Violet Darmond was taken by her mother, 30-year-old Chancey Darmond, around 3:45 p.m. An endangered missing advisory has been activated because of this incident.

READ ALSO: Deputies locate missing Calaveras County woman's car on dirt road near Wilseyville

Chancey and Violet are thought to be traveling in a maroon Isuzu 1996 Trooper van with California license plate number 3PKS801.

Violet is described as a white female, approximately 4’4” tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Chancey is described as a white female, approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities did not give a clothing description for either.

This is a developing story.

Chancey and Violet are thought to be traveling in a maroon Isuzu 1996 Trooper van with California license plate number 3PKS801.

California Highway Patrol