CHP: 29 killed on the roads during New Year's weekend, 510 busted for DUI

CALIFORNIA, USA — 29 people died on California roads over the New Year's holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.

The figures come from the CHP Maximum Enforcement Period that spanned from Friday evening at 6:01 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

A total of 510 drivers were also arrested for DUI during the same time period.

While the number is a notable decrease from last year, this year's enforcement period was also shorter in length. Last year's enforcement period ran for 78 hours and saw 709 DUI arrests and 56 people killed on the roadways.