WILLIAMS, CALIF. — A Martinez woman was arrested Friday after stabbing a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 5.

The Williams area CHP was stabbed in the back and taken to a Chico trauma center for his injuries. Department officials told ABC10 he is now at home — sore, but on his way to recovery.

CHP said it all started when the officer pulled over Haile Neil around 10:30 p.m. for driving at speeds of more than 100 mph on I-5.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed that Neil was impaired and asked her to get out of her vehicle to perform sobriety tests. The officer said she complied, but became belligerent once she was outside.

Neil attempted to run from the officer and a struggle broke out, ultimately leading to her pulling a knife out and stabbing the officer in the back, CHP said.

A passing driver saw what was happening and stopped to help the officer arrest her. The 25-year-old was arrested and booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Colusa County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Williams Area CHP at (530) 473-2821.