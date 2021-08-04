CHP releases photo of SUV thought to be involved in deadly Modesto hit-and-run

The SUV is thought to be an early-2000s model GMC Yukon of Chevy Tahoe. It also has a push bumper and black rims, investigators said.

MODESTO, Calif. — Investigators are searching for the driver of an SUV believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Modesto on Monday.

The hit-and-run happened on River Road, just east of Ryder Way, on the south side of the city, according to the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Modesto Division. Investigators believe the driver of the SUV struck a bicyclist and drove away. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not identified the victim in this crash.

If you have any information about this vehicle, or if you know who owns it, you are asked to call 911 immediately.