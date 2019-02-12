SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is asking for help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Watt Avenue and Marconi Avenue in Sacramento, Monday.

According to CHP, officers found the 35-year-old male victim in the northbound lanes of Watt Avenue. Officers said they don't know if he was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Investigators found some physical evidence that they said may belong to a 2012 to 2015 white Dodge Challenger, according to the CHP report.

READ ALSO:

First responders attempted CPR on the victim until Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived, according to the press release. The man was pronounced dead at about 12:38 a.m. The victim has not yet been identified.

CHP said, despite talking to several people in the area at the time of the crash, they have yet to find a witness who actually saw it happen. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact either Officer Greg Zumstein or Officer A.j. McTaggart at 916-348-2300 any time Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both officers are also available at 916-798-0975.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Winter storm wreaks havoc on morning commutes | Daily Blend