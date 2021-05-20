CHP: Person dies after being shot while driving on Highway 50

The driver had reportedly called 911 to say his car had been shot at and parked in a lot in Rancho Cordova while waiting for police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting on U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday night has claimed the life of one person, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP East Sacramento public information officer Trent Senter told ABC10 that just before midnight on May 19, a 911 call came in from a person who said their car had been shot at on eastbound Highway 50, east of Watt Avenue. It appears as though the caller had also been wounded during the shooting.

The victim was able to keep driving on the highway and eventually exited at Bradshaw Road, stopping at a parking lot on Bradshaw at Oates Drive in the Rancho Cordova area, according to Senter.

When Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Rancho Cordova Police Department, and the CHP responded to the scene, they found the victim who was taken to the hospital, where they died.

There are no suspects at this time and no other victim information, Senter said. The CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit is handling the investigation. The victim’s vehicle was impounded for evidence and more evidence was collected at the scene for analysis.

There is no other information available at this time.

