CHP-Solano seeking more info in possible hit and run death

Authorities are looking for more answers after a man died following a possible hit and run.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for more answers after a man died from a possible hit and run crash in Fairfield Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call of a possible hit and run crash on Abernathy Road, north of Andrews Lane, around 9:45 a.m. on March 13.

After arriving, an officer found a man at the scene who was later pronounced dead.

Information is limited at this time, and nothing additional about the crash has been released. CHP-Solano is asking for the public's help with the case.

CHP is asking anyone in the area of Abernathy Road on March 12 around 6 p.m. to call CHP-Solano Area at 707-428-2100.