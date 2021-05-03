CHP Stockton arrest 13 during street racing, sideshow bust

The San Joaquin County Street Racing Task Force also issued more than 100 citations and impounded 20 vehicles.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Thirteen people were arrested on Sunday following a California Highway Patrol-led (CHP) crackdown on street racing and car sideshows.

CHP - Stockton said on Facebook that the San Joaquin County Street Racing Task Force had a "successful first weekend of suppressing the street racing/sideshow activity" in the area.

In all, the task force issued more than 100 citations and impounded 20 vehicles in addition to the arrests.

CHP added that some drivers tried to evade capture.

"The Task Force even encountered several motorists who made the bad decision to flee from the officers," CHP said. "With the CHP air unit overhead, these drivers had no chance of escape."

One photo that CHP shared in the post shows a car with significant damage to its side and rear, although it is unclear if the damage occurred before or after the chase. Other photos show a number of cars being towed away.

All of those drivers who tried to flee were eventually caught and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

"At no time will defiant behavior be tolerated in our county," CHP said in the Facebook post.

However, the weekend was not all about busting up street racing activity.

CHP said that as arrests were being made and cars impounded, the Street Racing Task Force learned that a female minor was being targeted by an adult predator on the internet. The man had traveled to Chula Vista to meet up with the girl and had convinced her to ride home with him.

CHP partnered with the Chula Vista Police Department and intercepted the man, taking him into custody.

"The task force will remain vigilant throughout the summer, curbing any dangerous driving behaviors that put lives at risk," CHP said.

