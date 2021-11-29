57 dead, more than 1,000 busted for impaired driving over Thanksgiving weekend, CHP says

The number dead is a 14% increase from 2020.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 57 people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced on Monday.

The numbers come from CHP's Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period, which stretched through the holiday weekend from 6 p.m. Nov. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28.

1,019 people suspected of impaired driving were also arrested over the Thanksgiving weekend.

During a similar period in 2020, there were 868 motorists arrested on suspicion of DUI and 33 people who died on roadways throughout California.

The 57 people killed in crashes reflects a 14% increase from the same period last year. The number of impaired driving arrests increased 17%.