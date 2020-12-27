More than 500 impaired drivers stopped during CHP Christmas enforcement period so far

CHP said officers took over 500 drivers under the influence off the road so far during the holiday Maximum Enforcement Period.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol has already taken over 500 drunk drivers off the road since the Christmas holiday Maximum Enforcement Period began, according to a tweet.

In the first six hours of the enforcement period, CHP pulled 160 drivers off the roads for driving under the influence. CHP said at least three people were killed as well.

As for the greater Sacramento area, CHP Spokesperson Eulogio Ceja told ABC10 that despite less traffic this holiday season, drivers speeding is likely the reason why there are more car crashes.

Ceja said CHP said if people have to travel amid the stay at home orders, pay attention to their speed and keep a safe distance between other vehicles. He also said to check your vehicle's maintenance as well.

CHP officers have removed at least 500 impaired drivers from California’s roadways since the Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Another reminder to #drivesober as the Christmas holiday weekend comes to a close. Final MEP results will be available Mon. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 27, 2020

CHP hasn't seen an increase in the number of fatalities in 2020 from the previous year.

The Christmas holiday weekend Maximum Enforcement Period ends at midnight tonight. It is still unknown how many people have died during the enforcement period. CHP will release the final numbers of the holiday enforcement period on Monday.