'Loved by everyone who knew him' | Christopher Anstine identified as victim in Stanislaus shooting

A family member said Anstine was the sole provider for his mother and niece. He was killed Sunday

EMPIRE, California — Family members said a Stanislaus County shooting took the life of a "great guy with a huge heart."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Christopher Anstine, 36 of Empire. He was a beloved family member and uncle.

"He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed! All the kids in the family loved their Uncle Chris. He was a huge part of all their lives!" his sister-in-law, who didn't want to be identified by name, told ABC10.

The shooting happened Sunday along the 100 block of C Street, in Empire, east of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:22 p.m.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies found Anstine with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts from first responders to save his life, Anstine ultimately died.

His sister-in-law said Anstine saw his family as his life.

"He was a great guy with a huge heart who would do anything for anyone. His dad passed away two years ago, so Chris was... the sole provider for his mom and niece," she said.

No information about the shooter has been released at this time. Information on what led up to the shooting has also not been released.

The investigation is ongoing as the family searches for answers.

