Investigators are asking anyone who lives along Range Gate Road or Via Maggiore to look at their security cameras for the red Lexus RX.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are searching for at least three suspects who burglarized multiple homes in the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista last Friday.

One victim who spoke to CBS 8 said the burglars stole $250,000 in cash and also pepper sprayed her Pomeranians. Angie Valerio said she had been saving that cash since she was fifteen and that the majority of it came from a recent inheritance from her parents. She told CBS 8, “the money used to be in a safe box, but I took it out because I got scared. Now I don’t feel safe no more.”

She said her and her husband left Friday morning around 10 to run errands. When they arrived back home around noon is when they found smashed glass in the kitchen. Their cameras captured the suspects in a red Lexus RX, casing the neighborhood about an hour before the incident.

After checking the cameras she found the burglary suspects pulled their car into her driveway and honked then waited a few minutes to see if anyone came out. When no one did, the suspects broke into the home.

Valerio’s house was just one that was broken into this past Friday. Police say the gated community was the target of two home break-ins just blocks away and hours apart.

Her dogs were pepper sprayed by the burglars to keep them quiet, but Valerio says they are doing ok.

Investigators are looking for the public’s help to find the suspects. They are asking anyone who lives along Range Gate Road or Via Maggiore to look at their security cameras for the red Lexus RX.