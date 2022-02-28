5 dead, including three kids, after shooting at church in Arden-Arcade

There's a large police presence outside the church on Wyda Way.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

Sacramento County sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassman says five people are dead after a church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area.

He said the death toll includes three children under the age of 15. The suspect was a father who Grassman said killed himself. Details on the fifth person are not available at this time.

Original:

An investigation is underway after a shooting at an Arden-Arcade area church in Sacramento, law enforcement sources told ABC10

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Howe and Than and Howe and Cottage have a large police presence in the area due to the shooting. A large police presence is also in the area of Wyda Way, not far from Arden Way, at this time.

Officers from Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol are at the scene. Authorities are asking people who might have seen what happened on Wyda Way to call 911.

BREAKING NEWS: @sacsheriff deputies responding to a shooting a church on Wyda Way in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. There is a massive sheriff and police presence there right now. @van_tieu is on the scene and photojournalist Miguel Cano pic.twitter.com/VFBCNfe76z — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) March 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9