Citrus Heights man, woman convicted of sexually assaulting children

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man and woman from Citrus Heights face decades in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting multiple children sexually and possessing child pornography, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Robert Mathis pled guilty to sexually assaulting three children ages one, five and six years old. He also pled to possession of child pornography. Erin Mathis pled no contest to assaulting two children ages one and six years old sexually. She also pled to possession of child pornography.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Robert Mathis faces a maximum sentence of 48 years to life in prison, and Erin Mathis faces a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison.

Facebook sparked the investigation when the social media company notified the Citrus Heights Police Department on Nov. 4, 2020, that a Facebook user was sending child pornography.

Detectives then obtained warrants and identified Robert Mathis and Erin Mathis as suspects. The Citrus Heights Police Department said after reviewing Robert and Erin Mathis' devices, detectives found evidence of images and videos of both defendants abusing children. Two children were related to Robert and Erin Mathis, and the third was a family friend.

Robert Mathis admitted to sexually assaulting the children while taking photos. Erin Mathis admitted to sexually assaulting two of the children with Robert Mathis. Both admitted to possessing child pornography, according to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.

No contest is similar to a guilty plea, but not the same. Erin Mathis was convicted of the crime and will receive a punishment from the court; however, with this plea, Erin Mathis is not admitting that she did the crime simply that she agrees with the charges.

The sentencing of Robert and Erin Mathis is scheduled for July 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Honorable Patrick Marlette.