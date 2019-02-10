PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Citrus Heights man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering his wife, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Abeyta, 30, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Trang Tran, on Oct 11, 2017.

Abeyta met his wife Tran at the University of Central Florida (UCF) and the two married a short time after, the sheriff's office said.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeff Wilson said Ayabeta and Tran got pregnant. But later, Tran had a miscarriage and the couple's marriage deteriorated, which led to Abeyta murdering Tran.

“It is beyond tragic that this young woman came to our country for an education, and fell in love and married a monster who rather than divorce her, decided to kill her and dump her body to decay in the woods," Wilson said.

Hikers found Tran's skeletal remains off of Foresthill Road near Lake Clementine, according to the report.

An off-duty police officer said they saw Abeyta pushing a car off a steep embankment near where Tran's remains were later found.

Placer County Sheriff's Office's detectives found the car at a local tow yard with Tran's passport inside. Wilson credited Chico State University's anthropologists and the Department of Justice for identifying Tran's remains.

Detectives arrested Abyeta for the murder of on Feb. 1, 2018.

