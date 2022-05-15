Window-smashing vandals hit Citrus Heights Mountain Mike's twice in 4 months

Surveillance footage from May 8 shows a person walking in front of the restaurant, smashing nearly every window.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Staff and customers at Mountain Mike's Pizza on Sunrise Blvd in Citrus Heights are on edge following multiple acts of vandalism at the restaurant in less than four months.

Dave Brar has owned and operated the pizza parlor for the past 22 years.

"People say second house, but this is my first house because I run my life from here," Brar said.

Surveillance footage from May 8 shows a person walking in front of the restaurant and smashing nearly every window. Brar said a similar incident happened on January 30. In both incidents, the vandals never entered the restaurant or stole anything, according to Brar.

"First time (in January), they came with a white truck. Two people busted six windows. This time, I saw one guy wearing the hoodie. (He) started from that (first front) window and went up and down and busted all the back (windows)," Brar said.

Brar said he thinks both acts of vandalism were targeted and even thinks both incidents might be a hate crime because of his ethnicity and the fact that no other storefronts in the complex were damaged.

"They didn't bust anything else surrounding my store. They only targeted twice my store," Brar said. "It's like we don't feel safe here - my employees, customers, ourselves."

The restaurant's manager Evan Swarens told ABC10 that the repair costs add up to roughly $60,000 — adding that additional money is now being spent on ramping up security.

"We're about ready to install outdoor cameras," said Swarens. "It adds up in cost, definitely."

Swarens hopes that the people responsible are found and caught.

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to contact Citrus Heights Police Department.

