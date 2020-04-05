Citrus Heights newlyweds arrested in Hawaii after breaking quarantine on honeymoon, officials say

Officials said the couple allegedly scoffed at Hawaii's traveler self-quarantine mandate.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two California newlyweds were arrested after breaking quarantine during their honeymoon in Hawaii, according to a news release from the Hawaii COVID-19 Join Information Center.

Borice Leouskiy, 20, and Yuliia Andreichenko, 26, both of Citrus Heights are facing charges of unsworn falsification to authority and violation of 14-day quarantine.

Officials said the newlyweds went to a Waikiki-area hotel in Hawaii after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said a hotel manager told them about the self-quarantine order but the couple allegedly scoffed and said that airport screeners told them that their plans to visit friends, parks, and beaches would be fine.

Authorities said the couple left, came back after midnight, and refused to sign a required quarantine acknowledgment upon checking in.

The couple allegedly left their room again on Thursday morning. Officials said the couple was told again that they were violating the quarantine order only for the couple to repeat that their activities were allowed.

The Attorney General's Special Investigators were notified about the issue and arrested Andreichenko and Leouskiy. Officials said Andreichenko is a Ukranian national while Leouskiy is a U.S. citizen. Both were raised in the Ukraine.

“We appreciate the vigilance and cooperation of the hotel staff, and staff at other hotels, in helping maintain the health and safety of visitors and residents," said Attorney General Clare Coonors in a statement. "It is important that everyone flying into Hawai‘i at this time, abide by our mandatory rules. Law enforcement, in partnership with other state and county agencies and the travel industry are continuing to monitor compliance with the mandatory self-quarantine rule.”

