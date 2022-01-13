Police shoot suspect who pointed gun at officers in Citrus Heights

Sgt. Jason Baldwin, spokesperson for Citrus Heights Police Department, said officers arrived to a call about an intoxicated person who was armed with a gun off of Tupleo Drive and Antelope Road Thursday night.

Sgt. Baldwin said officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect wound up pointing a gun at officers. That's when Baldwin said an officer fired their gun and hit the suspect. It's not known how many times the officer fired their gun or how many times the suspect was hit. The suspect's condition also isn't known, but he was taken to a hospital.