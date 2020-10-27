Shooting investigation underway in Citrus Heights

A shooting investigation is underway in Citrus Heights. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Avenue.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police are asking some residents to shelter in place as they launch a shooting investigation, Monday evening.

Few details about the shooting were released. On Twitter, the Citrus Heights Police Department said they are closing roadways near Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Avenue for the investigation.

People are being asked to avoid the area and to shelter in place if they live in the area.

