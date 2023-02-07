Man stabbed in torso in Citrus Heights

Police said the stabbing happened in the area of Greenback Lane and Sunrise Boulevard

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Citrus Heights.

The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to the area of Greenback Lane and Sunrise Boulevard for a reported stabbing just after 5:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man with a single stab wound to the torso. First responders provided aid until he was taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and police are following up on leads to identify the suspect. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Any witnesses can call the Citrus Heights Police Department.

