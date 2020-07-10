City leaders discuss ways to decrease violence in Del Paso Heights

Sean Loloee is running for District 2 to create change in the community

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the weekend, Sacramento endured 12 shootings the killed and injured multiple people. Among those shot, was a 9-year-old girl named Makaylah Brent, who was killed during a drive-by at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights.

On Tuesday evening, community leaders met at Mama Marks Park to address the recent violence going on in the community. District 2 councilman Allen Warren was one of multiple city officials who were in attendance.

"We need to bring the healing process back and to really start taking what was a tragedy and turn it into the next step forward for our community," stated Warren.

Warren proposed lights and cameras in the park, in addition to much needed renovations. He also wants to implement gang prevention and intervention programs, in addition to building regional libraries.

But some people don't feel that Warren is doing enough to keep the streets safe. Sean Loloee will be challenging Warren in the upcoming election. Loloee, a candidate for District 2, says it's all about investing in the community.

"We haven't seen actual investment in our communities in Del Paso Heights," stated Loloee. "The next representative needs to be boots on the ground and finding out exactly what the community is looking for. And they need to bring that and fight for that. We need to bring more business to our community to create more jobs. We need more activities for our children."

Loloee emigrated to the United States over three decades ago, and is determined to bring change to the Del Paso Heights area, especially the parks.

"The park is the only thing they have to go to right now. We need to make sure our streets are safe and we need to make sure our parks are safe," Lolee explained.