x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Closing statements to begin Tuesday in accused 'NorCal Rapist' trial

The trial for Roy Waller originally started three weeks ago. He is facing 46 criminal counts – including 21 rape charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Closing statements in the accused NorCal rapist’s trial are expected to begin Tuesday morning.

The trial for Roy Waller originally started three weeks ago. Waller is facing 46 criminal counts – including 21 rape charges. He’s also being charged for kidnappings, burglaries and other crimes – many of which started almost three decades ago.

RELATED: Timeline: Crimes and arrest of alleged 'NorCal Rapist' Roy Charles Waller

On Monday in court, detectives talked through some of the evidence found in his storage unit, including a bag of women’s panties, zip ties, duct tape, ski masks, condoms and ropes. Waller could be facing life in prison if convicted.

ABC10 will be in the court on Tuesday for the expected closing statements ahead of jury deliberations.

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

WATCH MORE: Victims of alleged 'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller recall crimes, rapes