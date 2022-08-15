Nebraska troopers find 258 lbs. of cocaine in traffic stop

A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 made a big discovery during a traffic stop on the interstate.

HERSHEY, Neb. — More than 250 pounds of cocaine were found during a traffic stop in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

NSP said a trooper observed an Mitsubishi Outlander driving with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

NSP said while conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle at Mile Marker 166 near Hershey, Nebraska, an NSP K-9 detected an odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 258 pounds of cocaine, according to NSP.

The driver, Steven Windoloski, 31, of Massena, New York, was arrested for possession of cocaine – more than 140 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, said NSP.

