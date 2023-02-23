'We're missing several pieces' | Mysteries still linger after 'Lady in the Fridge' identified

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza is the woman found stuffed in a refrigerator 27 years ago near Holt

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — For 27 years, a San Joaquin County homicide victim was known only as the "Lady in the Fridge."

Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit investigators identified her as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza. She was believed to be 30 years old at the time of her death.

"For 27 years, officers who have retired now, and now our cold case team, now has been working on this trying to identify and then find out who did this," said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow.

Deza was found in March of 1995 in the Delta area of Holt, just west of Stockton off Bacon Island Road. Her body was discovered in an irrigation canal by someone doing recycling just a few hundred yards off Highway 4.

For decades, no one knew who she was until advances in science finally identified her.

"We were able to use investigative technology which combines DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research. This generates leads for us to follow up on in this unsolved violent homicide," said Lt. Linda Jimenez, with the sheriff's office's cold case unit.

Officials say DNA samples were provided by a possible mother and daughter confirming Deza's ID.

Cold case investigators believe Deza was killed by blunt force trauma in 1994 and was found six months later. Details of how she disappeared and why are not known.

Investigators say what is known is she was separated from her husband and three children when she went missing.

The family says she was last seen at an "unknown apartment complex in the city of Napa with an unidentified male she met in a rehabilitation facility."

"We're missing several pieces to the years prior to her disappearance and her death. And, we hope you will recognize Amanda and remember and reach out to us," added Jiminez.

Investigators say she was known to frequent the Napa, Oakley and Delta areas. There is a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-5087 or by email at coldcase@sjgov.org.

