3 bears killed and dumped, Colorado man arrested

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A Howard, Colorado, man has been arrested after the remains of three bears were found late last month, state wildlife officials said on Monday.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) said officers began investigating after social media and anonymous tips circulated about a possible poaching case. On Friday, investigators found the bodies of the three bears – a sow and two cubs – on state trust land southeast of Salida.

Paul Stromberg, 52, was taken into custody Saturday after wildlife officers' determined the bears had been shot and killed at Stromberg's property, CPW said.

Stromberg was arrested on suspicion of illegal destruction of wildlife, a felony, and several misdemeanors including unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat, CPW said.

Stromberg was booked into the Fremont County jail and was released on $10,000 bail. His next court date is set for Oct. 11, court records indicate.

CPW said anyone with information on the poaching case can contact their Salida office at 719-530-5520. Poaching tips also can be submitted anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.

