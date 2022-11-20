At least 5 dead, 25 injured in LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs

Two patrons helped stop the shooter at Club Q just before midnight. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least Five people are dead and 25 others injured in a shooting Saturday night at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At about 11:57 p.m., officers received numerous calls about an active shooter at Club Q, at 3430 N. Academy Blvd., according to Lt. Pamela Castro, CSPD public information officer.

During a news conference, CSPD Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, entered the nightclub and immediately started shooting. Two patrons of the nightclub fought with Aldrich and prevented him from injuring more people inside the club, according to Vasquez.

"We owe them a great debt of gratitude," Vasquez said during the news conference.

Police said they arrived on the scene at midnight and took Aldrich into custody inside the nightclub at 12:02 a.m. The suspect was transported to the hospital to receive medical attention, according to CSPD.

Multiple victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance and police cruisers, Castro said during the news conference. CSPD was working to identify the victims and notify their families.

Police said multiple firearms were found at the scene and law enforcement was working to identify who the firearms belonged to. Police said Aldrich used a "long rifle" during the shooting but did not have any more specifics as to what firearms were used and where they were obtained.

The FBI said that it will "review all the available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted. The FBI is providing assistance to the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Police are trying to identify anyone who may have assisted Aldrich, Vasquez said.

Anyone searching for a loved one who may have been at Club Q during the shooting is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Anyone who has video of the shooting or was a witness not already interviewed at the scene, please contact the police. All vehicles at the scene at the time of the shooting are to remain at the scene, according to CSPD.

Club Q released the following statement: "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said, "Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q late last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy. As indicated, there is much we are still waiting to learn about the incident, but we know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect, and we praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives. We also thank our first responders from across the Pikes Peak region who quickly responded to help those in need."

Local organizations in the LGBTQ+ community issued statements on the deadly shooting.

The Center on Colfax issued a statement about the shooting:

"We are shocked and saddened to wake up to this tragic news of a senseless act of violence against the LGBTQ community. We are grief-stricken on behalf of the friends and family of those who died and on behalf of the Colorado Springs community who are coping with these tragic losses at a time when many families are preparing to gather for the holidays."

The General Manager of Triangle, Sean O'Grady, released the following statement:

"Tonight, our LGBTQIA family in Colorado Springs faced a terrifying and abhorrent act of violence because of who they are and who they love. Our hearts are with our Colorado Springs family. Out of an abundance of caution and to allow our team to leave to be with their loved ones, we ended our night slightly early. Our hearts are with everyone affected. We will return tomorrow with extra security precautions in place. We stand with our Colorado Springs family and are here to support them any way we can."

CSPD has not released any information on a possible motive of the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

