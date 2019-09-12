COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who has been repeatedly ruled incompetent to stand trial at the state level has now been indicted on 68 counts by a federal grand jury in connection with the deadly 2015 shooting at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs.

Robert Dear Jr. is scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver at 2 p.m. Monday, where he will be advised of his rights and the charges against him.

Dear, who also faces 179 state charges, is accused of shooting and killing three people and hurting nine others on Nov. 27, 2015, which was the day after Thanksgiving that year. A police officer and two civilians were killed; five police officers and four civilians were injured

According to facts contained in the indictment, Dear traveled to the Planned Parenthood clinic intending to wage “war” because the clinic offered abortion services.

He had four SKS rifles, five handguns, two additional rifles, a shotgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, as well as propane tanks, according to the DOJ, and he fired approximately 198 bullets during the attack.

He now faces the following federal charges:

65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act)

Three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death

If convicted at the federal level, Dear could face the death penalty, but a decision has not yet been made whether to pursue that option, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

If prosecutors do not seek the death penalty, Dear faces 10 years to life in prison. The DOJ said the decision was made to move forward now, in part, because there is a five-year statute of limitations under the FACE Act.

“The dozens of victims of this heinous act, as well as the Colorado Springs community itself, deserve justice,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “After four years of lengthy delays in state court, and in consultation with the 4th Judicial District Attorney and victims, this office made the decision to charge Mr. Dear.”

Accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear

Dear is charged with 179 counts at the state level, including murder and attempted murder, but has yet to stand trial because he's been repeatedly ruled mentally incompetent.

He was initially found mentally unfit for trial in May 2016, when a judge determined he was too delusional to understand the charges against him or to assist in his defense. That judgment has been affirmed at 90-day intervals since then.

Dear was last ruled incompetent by a judge in November and is currently being treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.

Colorado law allows Dear to be held indefinitely on suspicion of first-degree murder while undergoing treatment. The state case against Dear is separate and will continue to move forward. Dear has a court appearance in that case on Jan. 9, 2020.

Officer Garrett Swasey, 44, who worked for the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs Police Department, Jennifer Markovsky, 36, and Ke’Arre Stewart, 29, were killed in the shooting.

