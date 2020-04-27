PALM COAST, Fla. — It's certainly seen its fair share of dirty shoes, but this may have been the first time a Florida home's doormat served its true purpose – demanding a warrant.

Flagler County deputies raiding a house on Friday in Palm Coast came across a not-so-welcoming – but somewhat telling – message by the front door.

The doormat read "COME BACK WITH A WARRANT."

But the deputies already had one. According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, they found 2.5 grams of Fentanyl, dozens of used syringes and an assortment of other drug paraphernalia.

“Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies say four people at the home were detained, but so far, none of them have been arrested.

There was also a child there, so deputies notified the Department of Children and Families.

They also left a sign in the front yard that read "This DRUG HOUSE closed for business."

