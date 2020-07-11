'Come forward' | Family seeks answers in deadly hit-and-run in Antelope

“I just hope that God puts it in their heart to do the right thing and come forward," said Kenny Taylor, the woman's uncle.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Kia Goss, 40, was skateboarding in the bike lane along Watt Avenue in Antelope, California when she was struck by a driver who fled, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Now her family is pleading for the person involved to turn themselves in and any witnesses to the hit-and-run to come forward.

The CHP continues to investigate but a spokesperson with the department said they have not been able to turn up any substantial leads.

Family members held a vigil one week after the crash to bring awareness to her case and to call for answers from the community.

Loved ones left flowers, candles, balloons, and other mementos at the scene for Goss. Her mother, Teresa Taylor, said Goss had just battled cancer and loved to skateboard, continuing to do so despite her condition.

Taylor called her daughter a free spirit like a butterfly. Her family members are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

