STOCKTON, Calif. — Members of the Stockton community gathered at the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tuesday morning, demanding justice for Jacob Servin.

Servin said he was brutally beaten and called racial slurs by sheriff’s deputies at the county jail on a public intoxication complaint in the early morning hours of Dec. 2.

Last week, the sheriff’s office released surveillance footage from inside the jail at the time of Servin’s arrest. The video shows Servin being escorted to a cell with no visible injuries. However, a little more than an hour later he is escorted out of the cell with his face bloodied and bruised.

Supporters at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting called for an outside investigation in this incident. They also want authorities to identify the deputies who were involved in the altercation.

ABC10’s Kurt Rivera was at the meeting. He’ll have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

JACOB SERVIN

