Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

Anthony Waiters was convicted on multiple felonies involving the torture of a 16-year-old in Tracy in 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.

Officials said a 16-year-old boy, known as Kyle, was abducted by a family in Sacramento County and ultimately taken to a home in Tracy, where he was not allowed to leave and was tortured with knives, a baseball bat, corrosive substances and was also beaten.

The district attorney said Waiters lived next door and joined three other people in torturing the teenager for a year.

The teenager was eventually able to slip out of his shackles and run away to a nearby In-Shape Fitness Club in Tracy, bringing an end to the torture.

Waiters was granted parole in March after serving 11 years of a life term. However, his parole was revoked on Dec. 2, according to the district attorney.

The California Department of Corrections also confirmed Waiters' grant for parole was rescinded, and is scheduled for a new parole suitability hearing before April 2023

WATCH ALSO: San Joaquin County DA calls on Newsom to stop release of Tracy child torturer