Authorities have identified the three members of a family who were killed as they slept after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into their parked trailer home.

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Monday 38-year-old Jose Pacheco, 34-year-old Anna Pacheco and their 10-year-old son Angel Pacheco were killed Saturday night.

He says the Pacheco’s 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving “at a high rate of speed” when his truck crashed into the Pacheco’s trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.

Smallwood says Huazo-Jardinez was released Sunday after posting $300,000 bail.

Huazo-Jardinez is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

It wasn’t immediately known if Huazo-Jardinez has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Three people are dead after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the trailer they were sleeping in Saturday night in Sutter County.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving at a high speed on north SR-113 south of Jennings Court when he drove off the road and hit a trailer, according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol.

A family of four was sleeping in one room of the trailer when the crash occurred. A 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

"We're going to watch the injuries on the last victim," Officer David Hernandez said.

Jardinez was arrested for a DUI and taken to Rideout Emergency Room for moderate injuries. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail for vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

"If the 11-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries then it will be four counts of vehicular manslaughter," Hernandez said. "We're going to continue investigating, complete the police report and submit it to the District Attorney for prosecution."

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s office, Huazo-Jardinez has been released after posting $300,000 bail. The bail was increased from $100k to $300k, after a judge granted a bail enhancement. CHP had requested he be held without bail, but the judge denied it.

Huazo-Jardinez is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10 at 9 a.m.

