Coroner identifies victim in deadly Midtown shooting

The shooting happened on April 22 around 1 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a Thursday shooting along L Street.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Joseph Felipe Valadez, 20 of Sacramento.

Authorities said Valadez was killed along the 2100 block of L Street in Midtown on Thursday. Sacramento Police Department's initial news release said there was some type of fight before the shooting happened, however, there was no known motive for the shooting.

Police said a second victim in the shooting was expected to survive.

In light of the events, Costanza's, a bar located in the same area as the shooting, posted a statement to Instagram on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those effected. Violence is never the answers, and after how hard the last year has been on everyone, now is a time we should be coming together,” the bar, in part, on Instagram.

The bar said they’ll be closed throughout the weekend, with the exception of a private event. They’ll return to normal hours in the following week with security, management, and dress code adjustments.

WATCH ALSO: