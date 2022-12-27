Correctional officer charged in alleged cover-up at California State Prison- Sacramento

Two other correctional officers pleaded guilty and were sentenced to over 12.5 years and 21 months in federal prison, respectively.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another former correctional officer was charged in a cover-up at California State Prison - Sacramento, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Tuesday.

A federal grand jury charged Brenda Villa, 32 of North Highlands, with conspiracy, three counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation and perjury.

Villa was a correctional sergeant supervising other officers at California State Prison- Sacramento when Arturo Pacheco, another correctional officer, assaulted an inmate. Villa, Pacheco and another officer, Ashely Aurich, allegedly helped cover up details of the assault by submitting false reports. Villa also allegedly lied under oath to the federal jury while they were investigating.

Aurich and Pacheco pleaded guilty and were sentenced to over 12.5 years and 21 months in federal prison, respectively.

If convicted, Villa could see up to five years in prison for conspiracy, 20 years on each count of falsification of records, five years for perjury and a $250,000 fine.

WATCH ALSO: