2 correctional officers arrested for alleged sex crimes against children

Matthew James Leavens was charged with 14 counts and Matthew Robert Solem was charged with six, including rape, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two correctional officers were arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on sex crimes with minors, according to officials.

Former California State Prison Correctional Officer Matthew James Leavens, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of committing sex crimes with a child under the age of 14, and 13 counts of sex crimes against a child aged 14 or 15, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's office.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and released Monday and resigned from his position, Wednesday. Leavens was employed at the Sacramento correctional facility since June of 2013, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Folsom State Prison Correctional Lieutenant Matthew Robert Solem, 43, was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is charged with six total counts of sex crimes with children, including rape, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's office.

Solem has worked at Folsom State Prison since 2007 and was promoted in 2013. He is currently on leave, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It is unclear whether these two incidents are related.