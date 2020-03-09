Couple facing hate crime charges and more after stabbing at Auburn gas station

Witnesses said Cory Smith, 35, and Jaylynn Garrell, 23, were standing in front of the victim’s truck shouting racial slurs just before the stabbing occurred.

AUBURN, Calif. — A couple was arrested for committing a hate crime, and several other charges, after allegedly stabbing a man at a Speedway Gas Station in Auburn in late August.

The incident happened on August 28 at the Speedway Gas Station off Drive-In Way. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Cory Smith, 35, and Jaylynn Garrell, 23, were standing in front of the victim’s truck shouting racial slurs.

Soon the witnesses said the altercation turned physical, with Smith allegedly punching the victim before stabbing him in the upper torso. Investigators did not say in what condition the victim was nor have they identified him.

Both Smith and Garrell left the area on foot but were soon arrested less than a mile from the gas station. The pair are transients, according to investigators.

Smith and Garrell were taken to the Placer County Jail on complaints of conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, and committing a hate crime. Deputies say Garrell was also charged with violating terms of her probation. Smith was charged separately with possession of a controlled substance, battery, and carrying a concealed dagger.