Nevada City police search for suspect after couple robbed at gunpoint

A couple was walking their dog in the historic district of Nevada City on North Pine Street when a man approached them holding a black pistol, police say.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City police are searching for a man after a couple was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

Department officials say it happened at around 4 p.m. A couple was walking their dog in the historic district of Nevada City on North Pine Street when a man approached them holding a black pistol.

The man demanded that they hand over their camera -- police say it was a Canon Rebel. When the couple handed him the camera, officers say the man ran north up North Pine Street.

Police say the suspect has been described as a white man with short dark hair in his late teens or early 20’s. He was wearing a black shirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Nevada City Police Department.