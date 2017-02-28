Court orders Bay Area Subway franchise owners to pay workers nearly $1M and to sell or close their stores

Federal investigators said the owners directed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery and failed to pay employees regularly and stole tips.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Department of Labor.

Federal investigators said franchise owners John and Jessica Meza directed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery, assigned minors work hours that violated federal law, and failed to pay their employees regularly, including by issuing hundreds of bad checks and illegally keeping tips left by customers.

The Labor Department also charged that the Mezas coerced employees in an attempt to prevent them from cooperating with its investigation and that an associate, Hamza Ayesh, played a role in those efforts, including threatening an employee who complained about receiving a bad check.

The Mezas did not admit to threatening or coercing employees, according to Arkady Itkin, their lawyer, who added that they did admit to issuing bad checks and violating some labor standards. He added that Ayesh did not admit to threatening an employee, but agreed to settle what Itkin called a "he said, she said situation" to put it to rest.

Itkin added that the Mezas are people of modest means who are very unlikely to be able to pay the sum agreed to in the court order. "The settlement agreement might make it look like they're just going to cough up a million dollars," he said. "It's not going to happen."

Locations cited in the Department of Labor order are:

2777 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

2620 Lakeville Highway, Unit #320, Petaluma

1026 Oak St., Suite #103, Clayton

221 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

301 Sun Valley Mall, Concord

961 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma

8500 Gravestein Highway, Unit B, Cotati

13501 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo

2375 California Blvd., Napa

124-B Calistoga Road, Santa Rosa

3214 Jefferson St., Napa

199 Lincoln Road West, C, Vallejo

902 Enterprise Way, Unit A, Napa

6400 Hembree Lane, Unit #100, Windsor

