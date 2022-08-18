Stockton family still searching for answers one week after credit union shooting

"It’s like we’ve all been desensitized, because it’s happening all the time. Another shooting, but this time, that was my son," said Bernique Mimmitt.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One week after 23-year-old Tyrique Harris was shot and killed at a Golden 1 Credit Union near Sherwood Mall in Stockton, his family is calling for answers and an end to a recent string of gun violence in the city.

"It’s like we’ve all been desensitized, because it’s happening all the time. Another shooting, but this time, that was my son so it’s not just another shooting," said Bernique Mimmitt, the victim's mother.

It comes at a time when Stockton families have grown accustomed to reading about the violent crimes in their community.

"Like, 'Oh my god, somebody else was killed; did you hear about this shooting? Or this robbery?' And then, that day it happened to be someone in our family," said Fatima Williams, the victim's cousin.

Harris was Stockton's 32nd victim of homicide in Stockton in 2022. In the week since his death, the city has recorded a 33rd and a 34th.

Speaking to ABC10 last week, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said while the recent string of incidents involving gun violence is upsetting, it's a problem that's not exclusive to Stockton.

"We have a plan, we're moving forward, we're taking these matters very seriously,” said Lincoln. "We're ramping up our visibility with the Stockton Police Department and we're gonna continue our efforts to keep every one of you safe."

Mimmitt described her son, Tyrique, as kind, smart, and family oriented.

"He loved to cook for his family, he was a great cook," Mimmitt said.

While there's still much to be learned about what happened in her son's killing, Mimmitt says the violence has to stop.

